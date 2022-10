New Delhi : EAM met Foreign Minister Shirley A Botchwey of Ghana & thanked her for active participation in UNSC spl meet .

“Our historical solidarity guides our common efforts to work for our people. Ghana’s One village, One Dam & India’s Amrit Sarovar initiatives is an apt example,”he tweets

Discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism, defense and development partnership focused on digital, health, green, food and water, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar