EAM Jaishankar Emphasizes Respect for LAC in Talks with Chinese Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Astana on Thursday, emphasizing the need to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and maintain peace in border areas. They discussed bilateral issues at the SCO Meeting of the Council of Heads of State, focusing on restoring border peace and rebuilding relations. Jaishankar stressed complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh and adherence to past agreements. They agreed to enhance diplomatic and military meetings, including an early WMCC session. Jaishankar reiterated the importance of mutual respect, sensitivity, and interests in India-China relations and extended support for China’s SCO Presidency next year.