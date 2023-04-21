EAM Jaishankar discusses worsening situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the worsening situation in Sudan on Friday. He said that the focus is on achieving a ceasefire through diplomatic processes. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a ceasefire in Sudan for at least three days to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and to allow people trapped in conflict zones to escape and seek medical treatment. More than 330 people have been killed so far in the violent power struggle which broke out last weekend between two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling military junta. The fiercest battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been in and around Khartoum and in Darfur, still scarred by a protracted conflict that ended three years ago. The latest violence was triggered by disagreement over an internationally backed plan to form a new civilian government.