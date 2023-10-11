EAM Dr SJaishankar’s call on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

EAM Dr SJaishankar’s call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe was a testimony to millennia old ties and the comprehensive nature of development partnership between 🇮🇳and🇱🇰 -a series of agreements,virtual inauguration of close to 250 houses and unveiling of a joint logo. Key takeaways.

➡️ Tripling of unit cost of a house under Phase-4 of Indian Housing Project, for the construction of 10000 houses under plantation areas. 1300 houses expected to be rolled out soon.

➡️ Infusion of additional funds in 9 ongoing grant projects by upto 50% in each project.