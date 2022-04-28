EAM Dr. Jaishankar calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Thursday. Addressing the media after the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar said that he conveyed personal greetings and good wishes from Prime Minister Modi for Prime Minister Hasina. Dr. Jaishankar said that India looks forward to her visit at a date convenient to her. During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Hasina discussed issues related to the bilateral ties between the two countries as well as regional and global issues.

Dr. Jaishankar said that his visit is aimed at continuing the bilateral progress in deepening engagements between the two countries. He said that India is waiting to welcome Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen to the 7th meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee which will lay the ground to take India-Bangladesh ties to the next level.

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction that the decision was taken during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh last year to celebrate Moitri Dibos, friendship day at 18 world capitals apart from Dhaka and Delhi was successfully concluded. He also expressed happiness over the establishment of the first Bangabandhu Chair in India, the Subarna Jayanti Scholarship for Bangladeshi students and the Bangabandhu Bapu Digital exhibition in the recent past.

Dr. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction that trade, disbursement of loans for bilateral projects, travel services and investment are now at a new height after recovering from the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. He expressed the hope that many of the projects including in the power and energy sector and connectivity in Bangladesh will see early commissioning.

Highlighting the importance of Sub-regional cooperation, Dr. Jaishankar said that India looks forward to stronger sub-regional cooperation in connectivity and other areas. He said that the energy sector, particularly the hydro-power domain, offers opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. He said India is a large producer and consumer of power and it looks forward to working together, especially in the BBIN (Bhutan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal) framework. He said India would continue to take the lead to structure progressive partnerships of production, transmission and trade in this region.

Dr. Jaishankar will leave Dhaka tomorrow for the next leg of his visit to Bhutan.