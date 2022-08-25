New Delhi : Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister will release the Competitiveness Roadmap for [email protected] on 30th August 2022. The Competitiveness Roadmap is a collaborative edndevour between EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor, and Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School.

The document will be released in the presence of Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G-20, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM. The program shall have insights and remarks by Dr Amit Kapoor, Honorary Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness and Visiting Lecturer, Stanford University; Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels of Harvard Business School and keynotes by Dr Bibek Debroy, Amitabh Kant and Sanjeev Sanyal. The release will also have a panel discussion of the members of the Stakeholder Group constituted as part of the initiative. The panel includes Hari Menon, Director India Country Office, BMGF; Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman, Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet; Gurcharan Das, Author and Thinker; Sumant Sinha, Chairman & MD, Renew Power et al.

The Competitiveness Roadmap for [email protected] is based on the framework developed by Professor Michael E. Porter. [email protected] is a roadmap for our country’s journey towards its centennial year, identifying the steps required to realize the vast potential and huge ambitions that you have outlined for our nation. The roadmap stands to inform and guide the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India’s economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity. The roadmap presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India’s present economic state and competitive advantages. Building on the many reforms your government has enacted over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organize itself to deliver these actions effectively.

The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India’s economic and social policy to drive India’s growth further and sustain it over the long term.

The release event takes place at Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath, New Delhi at 11:00 AM. The event is open to press and will be live streamed on YouTube at www.YouTube.com/arthsastra.