e-UTTHAAN is not a project but is a portal which has been devised by NIC cell of this Department based on a framework provided by NITI Aayog, says Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi : e-UTTHAAN is not a project but is a portal which has been devised by NIC cell of this Department based on a framework provided by NITI Aayog, for capturing online data based on the allocation of funds that has been allocated under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) from various Ministries/Departments on the financial, physical and outcome based monitoring indicators. The address for the portal is as follows: https://e-utthaan.gov.in

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.