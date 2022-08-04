E-surveillance systems installed at tiger reserves, says Ashwini Kumar Choubey

New Delhi : E-surveillance system is established in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (Uttarakhand), Kaziranga Tiger Reserve (Assam) and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) with funding support from ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger (CSS-PT) and Grants-in-Aid to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Establishment of e-surveillance is assisted by the Central Government based on the site specific need based proposals from States.

The funding assistance provided under the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Project Tiger and Grants-in-Aid to National Tiger Conservation Authority for installation of e-surveillance system to Corbett Tiger Reserve, Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary is as under:-

(Rs. in lakhs)

Sl. No. Name of Tiger Reserve/ Wildlife Sanctuary Central Share CSS-PT State Share CSS-PT Grants-in-Aid to NTCA (i) Corbett Tiger Reserve 241.47 26.83 372.19 (ii) Kaziranga Tiger Reserve 263.09 7.01 0.00 (iii) Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary 0.00 0.00 133.04

This information was given by the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.