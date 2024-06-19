e-Shram portal showcased during 112th International Labour Conference at Geneva, Switzerland

Ministry of Labour & Employment launched e-Shram portal on 26th August 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers, authenticated with Aadhaar. As on 18th May 2024, over 29.67 crore unorganised workers have already been registered on e-Shram portal. The portal is presently integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal, Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), myScheme portal and Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhaan (PMSYM) scheme.

The Indian delegation to the 112th International Labour Conference (ILC) led by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment showcased the e-Shram portal and its present integrations and achievements during the sidelines of the ILC on 4th June 2024 at Geneva, Switzerland. The event was attended by various dignitaries and Permanent Representatives of Missions of various countries present in Geneva. The e-Shram portal and effort by the Ministry in its development were well appreciated by the delegates of different member States at ILC.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment envisages to develop e-Shram portal as “One-Stop-Solution” for Unorganised Workers of the country. The Ministry aims to facilitate access of various social security schemes being implemented by various Ministries/ Departments for the benefit of the unorganised workers through e-Shram portal. Integration of few schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a priority agenda of the Ministry. Further, other schemes like PM-SVANidhi, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna – Gramin (PMAY-G) and Ration Card data etc. are also being integrated with e-Shram in a time bound manner.

To realise the vision of “One-Stop-Solution”, weekly inter-ministerial meetings are being held by Smt. Sumita Dawra, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment with representatives/ senior officers from various Ministries/ Departments like Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise, Department of Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Department of Financial Services, National Health Authority etc.

Recently, review meeting on the subject was held on 19.06.2024. The review meeting was primarily focused on progress in respect of data sharing as well as API integration of various schemes’ portals with e-Shram. The progress in respect of data sharing by various schemes and matching of Ayushman Bharat scheme data with e-Shram was appreciated by the Secretary (MoLE). Secretary (MoLE) further requested all the concerned Ministries/Departments to expedite the data sharing and API integration process with eShram for welfare of the unorganised workers of the country.