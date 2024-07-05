E-Fill Electric Honored as “Star EV Charging Station Manufacturer of the Year” at India EV 2024 Show & Conference

New Delhi– E-Fill Electric (EFEVChargingSolutionsPvtLtd.) proudly announces its prestigious recognition as the “Star EV Charging Station Manufacturer of the Year” at the India EV 2024 Expo and conference held at Chennai Trade Centre from June 29th to 30th, 2024. This award celebrates E-Fill Electric’s commitment to excellence and sustainability in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry.

The India EV 2024 show and conference is a prominent platform that recognizes the outstanding contributions of industry leaders and trailblazers in advancing EV technology and infrastructure. E-Fill Electric’s dedication to innovation and quality in EV charging solutions has earned them this esteemed accolade, highlighting their significant impact on the EV ecosystem.

Mayur Jain, CEO of E-Fill Electric, expressed his gratitude and remarked, “Receiving the ‘Star EV Charging Station Manufacturer of the Year’ award is a testament to our team’s relentless efforts and dedication to revolutionizing sustainable transportation. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering cutting-edge EV charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the EV Industry.”

Established in 2019, E-Fill Electric has emerged as a pioneer in EV charging solutions, catering to diverse stakeholders including individuals, businesses, CPOs, OEMs, and fleet operators. Their comprehensive range of AC and DC chargers, with power outputs ranging from 3.3kW to 240kW, ensures accessibility and efficiency across various applications.

Beyond manufacturing excellence, E-Fill Electric has established a robust franchise network spanning over 25 states and districts in India, empowering local entrepreneurs to participate in the EV charging infrastructure expansion. The company’s innovative approach extends to producing lithium-ion battery-powered electric three-wheelers, further solidifying their commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

E-Fill Electric’s dedication to innovation is evident through their robust R&D efforts, which have resulted in securing over 7 patents. Their commitment to advancing electric vehicle (EV) technology underscores their leadership in driving the EV revolution forward.