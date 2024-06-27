DVC Completes Tender Process for Koderma TPS (2X800MW) EPC Package in Jharkhand

Commensurate with the goal of Government of India to ensure energy security of the country through thermal capacity addition, DVC has finalised the tender for the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) package of Koderma TPS (2X800MW), in Jharkhand, with M/s Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) at a price of Rs. 13,300 Crore, on 26th June’2024. With this investment, which would also have a substantial impact on the local economy and benefit the local population, the installed thermal generation capacity of DVC would go up to 8140 MW by 2030.