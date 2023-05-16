Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, reduces visibility and worsening air quality

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm today which reduced visibility and worsened the air quality index (AQI). According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility has been reduced to 1,000 meters at IGI airport in the national capital. The IMD said, the dust present over Delhi is due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over Rajasthan. The weather department said, the impact of this activity can be seen over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and some parts of Punjab for next three to four days. IMD added that the parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha are likely to experience heatwave conditions during the next two days.