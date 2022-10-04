During this festive season, Indian Railways notifies 179 special services (in pairs) to ensure smooth and comfortable travel to the passengers

New Delhi : In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc.

NOTIFIED CHHATH,DIWALI,PUJA SPECIAL-2022 (as on 03.10.22) S.NO. Rly. NO. OF SPL. (in pair) NO. OF TOTAL TRIPS 1 CR 7 100 2 ECR 9 128 3 ECOR 6 94 4 ER 14 108 5 NR 35 368 6 NCR 8 223 7 NER 2 34 8 NFR 4 64 9 NWR 5 134 10 SR 22 56 11 SER 2 14 12 SCR 19 191 13 SWR 22 433 14 WCR 6 16 15 WR 18 306 G.TOTAL 179 2269

Crowd controlling measures by forming queue at the terminus stations under the supervision of RPF staff for orderly entry of passengers in unreserved coaches is being ensured.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

“May I Help You” booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters.