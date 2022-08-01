During the first quarter of the current financial year, Coal India Limited, the single largest supplier of coal in the country, has dispatched a record quantity of 152.49 MT coal to Power Sector, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the total coal receipt (domestic + imported) and coal consumption in coal based thermal power plants in the country during Financial year 2022-23 (April-June) as compared to same period last year is as under:-

(Figures in MT)

Period Receipt Total Consumption Domestic Imported Total 2021-22 (April-June) 158.9 11.2 170.2 168.3 2022-23 (April-June) 189.0 16.5 205.5 204.3

During 2022-23 (April-June), the receipt of domestic coal at the power plants has increased to 189 MT from 158.9 MT during the same period last year, registering a growth of about 19%. Further, against the consumption of about 204.3 MT during 2022-23 (Apr-June), the total coal receipt during the period was 205.5 MT. The coal stock available at the power plants monitored on daily basis by CEA increased from 25.6 MT as on 31.03.2022 to 29.5 MT as on 26.07.2022.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, Coal India Limited, the single largest supplier of coal in the country, has dispatched a record quantity of 152.49 MT coal to Power Sector against the same period of last year dispatch of 127.94 M.T, registering a growth of 19.2 %.

In addition, the following steps have been taken to boost domestic coal production:

i. Enactment of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2021: The Act provides that captive mines owners (other than atomic minerals) may sell up to 50% of their annual mineral (including coal) production in the open market after meeting the requirement of the end use plant linked with the mine in such manner as may be prescribed by the Central Government and on payment of such additional amount. This step is an attempt to stimulate the coal block allocattees to enhance coal production.

ii. Commercial auction of coal blocks on revenue sharing basis.

iii. Regular Monitoring: A Monitoring Committee has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Coal) with Chief Secretaries from respective Host States, Secretary (MoEF& CC), Coal Controller Organization (CCO) & CMPDIL as members of the Committee to conduct regular reviews and to expedite the development of blocks.

iv. Single Window Clearance: The Union government has launched Single Window Clearance portal on 11.01.2021 for the coal sector to speed up the operationalisation of coal mines.

v. Coal India Limited (CIL) contributing more than 80% of the indigenous production/supply has envisaged a plan to enhance its production to reach the level of one Billion Tonne (BT) coal by the year 2024-25 from its current production level of about 600 MT in order to meet the demand of coal indigenously and to eliminate non-essential import of coal in the country. CIL has already identified all resources required and its related issues/enablers like requirement of EC/FC, land acquisition, evacuation constraints etc. to achieve one BT production plan.

Being an affordable source of energy with substantial reserve, coal is going to stay as major source of energy in the foreseeable future. The country will require base load capacity of coal-based generation for stability and also for energy security. The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand to rise in the range of 1.3 – 1.5 Billion Tonnes by 2030.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.