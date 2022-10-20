During Festive Seasons, Railways undertake various measures to Control and Regulate Crowd at Railway Stations

New Delhi : Railway stations and trains are witnessing manifold increase in footfall during this festive season. To tackle the challenges posed by increased footfall, Railways have taken various measures to control and regulate crowd at Railway Stations.

Various Precautions undertaken are as under:

As far as possible, all efforts are made to run trains smoothly, with prior display of platform numbers. Platforms shall not be changed. All rakes, including special trains, will be placed on the platform at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure.

Proper train enquiry system and announcement system is being ensured. All train information boards will be in working condition and will show updated information.

Manning of escalator.

Regular monitoring through a dedicated WhatsApp group is being done.

Railway Hospitals, Railway dispensaries near Railway Station have been directed to be prepared in case of any possible untoward incident at Railway Station.

Mini Control Panel:

Mini control rooms are being set up (from 06.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs) with designated staff of Operations, Commercial, Mechanical, Engineering, Electrical, RPF and Medical at Terminal stations.These well equipped mini-control rooms have facilities like telephone, train information, panel room connectivity, platform and CCTV feed of the circulating area.

The officers are posted as Officers of Special Duty (SDO) at stations during peak hours for overall supervision and coordination.

Additional Passenger Waiting Areas and Amenities:

At Terminal Stations, provision of tents in a circulating area with a capacity of more than 500 passengers are being made. The temporary waiting area, mobile toilets, extra water taps in front of tent area, extra reservation counters and UTS booking counters, enquiry counters, large size LCD screens for train information and public address system, stall for food and snacks and RPF help desk counters have been provided.

Medical facilities:

Posting of Doctor is from 06.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs. Doctors are available on short notice 24 hours a day at Terminal stations as well as at all major stations.Provision of first aid posts with para-medical staff, adequate stretchers and wheelchairs at stations has been made.Availability of Ambulance at major Stations has been ensured.

Deployment of additional staff:

Deployment of additional commercial staff, RPF and RPSF, GRP personnel, civil defense volunteers and Scouts and Guides has been made to control the crowd and assist the passengers.