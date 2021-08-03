During 2021, about 6.71 MLT foodgrains allocated under PMGKAY in Telangana

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed thatin regard to Telangana, During the year 2020, 7.66 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of food-grains and during the year 2021, about 6.71 LMT foodgrains have been allocated free of cost under PMGKAY scheme.

Under the Pradhan MantriGaribKalyan Anna Yojana, Govt of India has made allocation of foodgrains @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for around 80 crore beneficiaries of all the 36 States/UTs covered under NFSA (Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) & Priority Households (PHH)) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for a period of 8 months i.e April-November, 2020 and again similarly during the period May -November, 2021. During the year, 2020, about 322 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of food-grains and during the year 2021, about 278 LMT foodgrains have been allocated free of cost under PMGKAY scheme to approximately 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries.

The Targeted Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 is operated under the joint responsibility of Central and State/UT Governments. It is the responsibility of the State/UT Governments to identify eligible households/beneficiaries covered under NFSA namely Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority households (PHH) as per criteria evolved by the concerned State/UT Government. Issuance of their ration cards and distribution of foodgrains to them as per their entitlement through fair price shops, is also the responsibility of the respective State/UT Govt.

A quantity of 11833.00 MT under PMGKAY-I, a quantity of 26627.21 MT under PMGKAY-II and a quantity of 6751.45 MTs under PMGKAY-III are left undistributed in regard to State of Telangana. Distribution under PMGKAY-IV (July-November, 2021) is not yet over.