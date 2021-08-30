Dulhasti Power Station organizes seminar under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and hands over ambulance to NGO

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office and Personnel, Ministry of Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh and Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Shri A. K. Singh attended the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program organized by Dulhasti Power Station and handed over an ambulance under CSR scheme. NHPC Dulhasti Power Station is organising various programs under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged people to come forward to serve the nation. He also spoke about the ongoing projects of NHPC in district Kishtwar and said that in the coming time, Kishtwar is going to become a power hub of power generation with the completion of these projects. The projects will provide employment to the local and will lead to the development of the area. He appreciated the work being done by NHPC.

Addressing the function, Shri A.K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC said that various programs are being organized by NHPC under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and this program is also being organised under the same Mahotsav. He said that NHPC is engaged with many social development activities at the local level through NHPC’s CSR Scheme and today an ambulance equipped with ventilator and other modern facilities is being handed over to Sewa Bharti NGO under CSR & SD initiative.

During the program Dr. Jitendra Singh and Shri A. K. Singh handed over the keys of the Ambulance to the officials of Seva Bharti NGO.

Dr. Anil Kumar Manhas, President Sewa Bharti, Jammu & Kashmir expressed his gratitude to NHPC for providing ambulance under CSR scheme. He said that the needy people of Kishtwar and adjoining areas would get benefit from the ambulance service and this ambulance service would be provided to the people on no profit or no loss basis. Murlidhar, All India Co-Organization Minister, Seema Jagran Manch congratulated NHPC CMD Shri A. K. Singh and explained about the social work being done by his organization.

During the program, a seminar on the topic of national integration and the role of service work and ambulance handing over program was also organized.

On this occasion A.K. Choudhary, Managing Director, CVPPPL, Rajan Kumar, Regional Head, NHPC Jammu, officers and employees of NHPC and CVPPPL and officials of Sewa Bharti were present.