Due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 extended further to 31.03.2021

New Delhi: It may be noted that the due date for furnishing of the Annual returns (GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C) specified under section 44 of the CGST Act read with rule 80 of the CGST rules for the financial year 2019-20 was earlier extended from 31.12.2020 to 28.02.2021 vide Notification No. 95/2020- Central Tax dated 30.12.2020. In view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit, Government has decided to further extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year 2019-20 to 31.03.2021 with the approval of Election Commission of India. This press note is being issued to keep taxpayers informed so that they may plan their return filing accordingly. Suitable notification to give effect to this decision is being issued.

