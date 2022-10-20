DST implements multiple initiatives for Swachhhta Special Campaign

New Delhi : The Department of Science & Technology, in association with its subordinate offices and Autonomous Institutions (AIs) has been vigorously implementing the Special Campaign for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters during the period 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022.

During the campaign, the existing Air Unique Quality Monitoring (AUM) unit, functional at the construction site of the new buildings in Technology Bhawan, New Delhi, has been linked to a Dashboard displaying real-time pollution levels.

Data emanating out of AUM is now being shared seamlessly through a UPI interface with the Delhi Pollution Control Commission.

The Department has also adopted mechanised cleaning in its premises through machines like ride-on sweeper, auto scrubber dryer, single disc cleaner, wet & dry cleaner, dry vacuum cleaner, high pressure cleaner etc.

Mechanized cleaning in DST premises

As part of the project for construction of new buildings, the Department has been demolishing one of its old buildings, namely TIFAC Block, in a most environment friendly manner. The Department has installed a fogging machine for checking dust pollution and is in the process of procuring more such fogging machines. The Swachhata Campaign has further emphasised the “Green” aspects of construction at Technology Bhawan campus and provided impetus to enhancement of the office space.