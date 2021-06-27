Dry ration support to 455 families by SOS partnering with Herbalife

Bhubaneswar: “Family Strengthening program of SOS children’s village, Bhubaneswar has reached to 455 needy families through dry ration supports partnering with Herablife. This company Herbalife has sponsored almost 10 tons of dry ration, i.e Rice, Wheat Atta, Suji, dal, Sugar, Salt, Biscuits, Soyabin, Beaten rice, Oil etc. of approx.. amount of Rs. 6 lacs. These items are distributed by SOS among the poor and needy families and many families those affected with Covid. Daspur, Kujimhal, Dalua, Bhola, Jamujhari, Salabari, Nodhar and Chhatabar are the villages from Chandaka, Kantabada, Andharua and Chhatabar panchayats of Bhubaneswar and Jatni Block. As many families have lost their livelihood during Covid and due to lock down situations, these dry ration supports of around 25 kg per family has become a great blessing. Apart from this around 16 nos of Kinship care families got benefits from this support as well. As SOS children’s village under it’s Kinship care supports orphan children’s through a sponsorship program of a monthly support of Rs.4000 min. this additional provision has become big support. All the three staff of Family strengthening program have worked meticulously in this distribution process whereas 7 nos of field Animators, Tutors and youth volunteers along with Self Help Group leaders have contributed their efforts in the distribution. Sarapanch of Chhatabr panchayat, many village leaders were present during the distribution. Assistant Director of SOS, Mr. Sukant Kumar Panda has sincerely thanked Herbalife for this kind support.”

