Droupadi Murmu Completes Two-Year Milestone as President

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu completed two years in the office today (July 25, 2024).

As she completes the second year of her term, President Droupadi Murmu donned the role of a teacher that she once was. In her brief yet lively interaction with Class 9 students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya in the President’s Estate, she imparted lessons on nature conservation and climate change. Recalling the time when she was of their age, she shared her experiences of caring for plants and animals. The students responded with enthusiasm and offered many suggestions too.

She also participated in other important initiatives undertaken in the President’s Estate which include:

1. Inauguration of the redeveloped Shiva Temple

2. Visit to Pranab Mukherjee Public Library where she interacted with students and viewed the digitised versions of old and rare books of the Rashtrapati Bhavan Library

3. Inauguration of a Skill India Centre in the presence of Minister of State (IC) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Jayant Chaudhary

4. Inauguration of a Cricket Pavilion at the Sports Ground of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya

5. Inauguration of Synthetic and Grass Tennis Courts

6. Launch of e-Upahaar, RB app, e-book – compilation of glimpses of past one year of Presidency ((link https://rb.nic.in/ebook.htm ) and other digital initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In her short remarks on the occasion of launch of various digital initiatives, the President appreciated the digitization work done in Rashtrapati Bhavan and said that it will increase convenience, speed, transparency and accountability.

The President said that we should always strive to contribute to the development of all sections of the society, especially the deprived and backward classes. She was happy to note that in the last two years many such decisions have been taken which has increased the engagement of common people with Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President also appreciated the continuous efforts for promoting reading culture and sports culture in the President’s Estate.