Driving India’s Green Future: SIAM’s 2nd edition of ‘Green Plate EV Rally’

Mumbai : The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body representing the country’s leading automobile manufacturers (OEMs), in association with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, hosted the 2nd edition of the ”Green Plate EV Rally” event at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Organized under SIAM’s “विद्युतीकरण (Electrification)” initiative, the event aimed to raise awareness among customers about environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles over ICE vehicles and promote adoption of the same as a sustainable mobility solution in the country.

The rally was flagged off by the Chief Guest Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India and Guest of Honor Padma Shri Dr. Narain Karthikeyan, India’s first Formula 1 racer, along with other dignitaries from the government and the automotive industry.

To boost customer confidence in electric vehicles and demonstrate the increased availability of models across vehicle categories, the rally showcased 151 vehicles from 16 OEMs, including 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, cars, buses, and trucks, highlighting advancements in EV technology and its growing acceptance among Indian consumers.

On this occasion Chief Guest Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India, said, “The Indian automotive industry, now the third largest globally, has made remarkable progress, contributing 7% to GDP under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This rally offers customers the chance to experience the superior performance and lower running costs of EVs firsthand. The Ministry remains fully committed to the widespread adoption of EVs, ensuring benefits across all sections of the society.”

In his address to the audience, Mr. Vinod Aggarwal – President, SIAM and MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “The 2nd Green Plate EV Rally, organized under one of the key SIAM pillars, विद्युतीकरण (Electrification), aims to showcase the technological advancements made by Indian OEMs in the space of electric mobility. It also aims to spread awareness and build confidence among the customers by addressing issues related to range anxiety and charging infrastructure around EVs.”

The inaugural session of the EV Rally, themed “Electric Vehicles for a Green Future”, was moderated by Mr. Prashant K Banerjee, Executive Director, SIAM. In his welcome address, he said, “On the occasion of World EV Day, we have organized the SIAM 2nd Green Plate EV Rally. Today, we have 151 EVs participating in the rally, contributed by 16 OEMs. It is a momentous occasion for all of us and SIAM through its Vidyutikaran initiative, is accelerating the promotion and adoption of EVs in India.”

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Vice President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s growth as a major automotive market in the world reflects industry’s resilience, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. We have seen strong EV adoption supported by government policies like lower GST for EVs and the FAME and PLI schemes. India now has over 8,000 electric buses on road. In 2W, India has achieved 5% EV penetration, 3W have achieved 15% penetration. Whereas, in 4 wheelers, we have reached 2% penetration with over 2 lac EVs on the road. With over 12,000 public chargers, EVs are becoming more practical and desirable. Continued government support and improved charging infrastructure are key to sustaining this progress. EVs are the future of mobility and advancing them is our responsibility.”

In his concluding remarks, thanking the Government and the Industry leaders, Mr Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, “EV as a sustainable mobility solution is one of the key entities to tackle the rising carbon emissions. It also holds immense potential to transform the automotive landscape in our country.”

A “Myth Busting Session” was also organized at Switch Delhi Rajghat EV Charging Station to address misconceptions among public about EV charging time, reassuring attendees of the practical benefits of electric vehicles.

The event also featured other prominent industry leaders, including Mr. Sushant Naik, Chairman, SIAM Electric Mobility Group and Global Head – Government and Public Affairs, Tata Motors Limited, Mr. Vipin Surana, Co-Chairman, SIAM Electric Mobility Group and Vice President, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited. They also shared their insights on the electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure in the country.