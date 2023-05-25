DRI busts clandestine makeshift laboratory in Nagar Kurnool District, Telangana; seizes 31.42 kg Alprazolam worth Rs. 3.14 crore, one held

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busts a clandestine makeshift laboratory in Nagar Kurnool District of Telangana and seizes 31.42 kg of Alprazolam (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act, 1985) and arrests a person.

Based on specific intelligence, a clandestine makeshift laboratory manufacturing Alprazolam was busted in a remote poultry farm amidst agricultural fields on the out-skirts of Vattem village (Bijinepally Mandal), Nagar Kurnool District of Telangana.

The planned strike resulted in the seizure of 31.42 kg Alprazolam as finished product (approximate value Rs. 3.14 crore in the illicit market) and in-process material along with machinery and other equipment used in the manufacturing.

The person engaged in the manufacture of Alprazolam has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.