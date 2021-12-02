Dream come true for children from Odisha,Jharkhand; Fly to New Delhi to take part in painting exhibition hosted by Embassy of Finland

Jamshedpur: In a first, 25 children from Odisha and 5 from Jharkhand, experienced the joy of boarding an aeroplane today as they took a flight to New Delhi on December 1. As many as 29 children from the Education Signature Programme and 1 from Masti ki Pathshala – both under Tata Steel Foundation – boarded the Air Asia flight from Ranchi. Besides the flying experience, the 30 students will be attending as well as participating in a painting exhibition at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, between December 2-4, 2021.

As many as 50 paintings created by children from Education Signature Programme will be exhibited at the Embassy. In addition, the children will also get to enhance their artistic skills at mural painting session during this time. These apart, they will also experience the capital city through sightseeing and the charm of watching a film in a multiplex. The team will fly back to Ranchi and head back to respective locations on December 5, 2021.

To enrich the programme in terms of its quantum and quality, collaborations and partnerships with the organizations who are in the field of education at national and international level are being taken up. There have been two visits of senior members from Embassy of Finland earlier and during discussions on how to imbibe the principles of Finnish education system into the Education Signature Programme – which emanates from the Thousand Schools Programme, run by Tata Steel Foundation in association with ASPIRE, a leading NGO on education in India.

Suru Hembram from Sukinda block who is a part of the trip could not hold her excitement. She said, “I am going to eat lots of good food and make new friends. I always knew that I would travel on an aeroplane but never knew that it would be this early in my life.”

As a goodwill gesture, Air Asia is providing the tickets at 75% discounted rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sourav Roy, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel, said: “This venture is key to looking aspirations and curiosity which lies in both seeing new things and overcoming the fear of the unknown, and is being very lovingly organised by ASPIRE, Air Asia, the Embassy of Finland and Tata Steel Foundation. I convey our heartfelt thanks to each and every parent for the trust that they have reposed in us in creating this space for their children.”

As a part of the association, this journey has been planned as an attempt to develop transversal skills in the rural children by providing exposure to national heritages, urban scenarios that exhibit diverse culture and a complete different scenario from rural inhibitions theses children come from.