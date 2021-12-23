DRDO successfully conducts second flight-test of indigenously developed conventional Surface-to-Surface missile ‘Pralay’

New Delhi : Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted second flight-test of indigenously developed conventional Surface-to-Surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on December 23, 2021. For the first time, two consecutive flight tests of a ballistic missile have been conducted successfully on two consecutive days. The flight test met all the mission objectives. This launch proves the system in both the configurations of the missile.

In today’s launch, the ‘Pralay’ missile was tested for heavier payload and different range to prove the precision and lethality of the weapon. This launch was monitored by all the range sensors and instruments, including Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optic Tracking System deployed across the eastern coast and the down range ships positioned near the impact point.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this consecutive successful development flight trial. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the associated team and said, with this successful flight test, the country has proved strong design and development capabilities in defence R&D.