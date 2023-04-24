DRDO & Indian Navy successfully conduct trial of BMD Interceptor from naval platform

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully conducted a trial of the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor from a naval platform. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the scientists involved in the project for their determination and efforts in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

In another tweet responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister has urged everyone to visit the Indiahandmade.com website and support the Vocal For Local movement. The website acts a one-stop-shop for the country’s handloom and handicraft heritage.

Mr Modi also praised an initiative of one lakh tree planting program organized by Takam Mising Porin Kebang in Assam on the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’.