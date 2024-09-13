DRDO & Indian Navy achieve back-to-back success with 2nd consecutive flight test of VLSRSAM off Odisha coast

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have conducted back-to-back successful flight tests of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM). The second consecutive test was conducted on September 13, 2024, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha.

The missile intercepted a high-speed aerial target, flying at a very low altitude and simulating a sea-skimming threat, which showcased its precision and capability to neutralise targets. This follows the earlier test on September 12, 2024, when the VLSRSAM missile effectively engaged another low-altitude target. These consecutive tests not only demonstrate the weapon system’s reliability but also validate the recent upgrades made to various components of the system.

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Navy & all associated teams for the successful flight tests and stated that this missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO, Dr. Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in the flight tests of the VLSRSAM system.