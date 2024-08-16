DRDO hands over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars of ‘Nipun’ munition to Directorate General of Quality Assurance

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of ‘Nipun’ munition to Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) at Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pashan, Pune. NIPUN is a Soft Target Munition designed and developed by the ARDE in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune. Director, ARDE Shri A Raju handed over the AHSP to Controller CQA (A), Khadki, Pune Maj Gen J James.

After the successful completion of General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR)-based evaluation, NIPUN Munition has been inducted into the Indian Army. Two Indian private industries, namely Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL), Nagpur and Premier Explosives Ltd (PEL), Secunderabad have absorbed the technology from DRDO. Both the industries have currently undertaken the bulk production against a purchase order from Indian Army. More than 20 lots of munitions have been delivered to the Indian Army till now. NIPUN is highly user-friendly and deadly against the enemy. It is completely safe during handling, transportation and laying.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the ARDE team for the successful AHSP transfer of NIPUN to DGQA and termed it as a great achievement as the munitions will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Army to a great extent.