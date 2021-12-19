DRDO conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System

New Delhi : Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra conducted a flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg capacity (CADS-500) on December 18, 2021. ADRDE, Agra is an R&D laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the flight demonstration is part of a series of activities organised towards celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

The CADS-500 is used for precise delivery of payload upto 500 kgs at predetermined location by making use of manoeuvrable capabilities of Ram Air Parachute (RAP). It uses Global Positioning System for the coordinates, altitude and heading sensors for the heading information during its flight. The CADS, with its onboard electronics unit, autonomously steers its flight path using waypoint navigation towards target location by operating controls.

System performance was demonstrated at Drop Zone, Malpura from an altitude of 5000m. The system was para-dropped from AN32 aircraft and then steered to the predesignated landing point in autonomous mode. Eleven paratroopers of Indian Army and Indian Air Force chased the CADS-500 in air and landed simultaneously.