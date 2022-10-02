DRDO Chairman and Officials pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi : On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, floral tributes were paid at his portrait in Central Foyer of DRDO Bhawan by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, Director Generals, Directors, and other officers and staff of DRDO headquarters in New Delhi today. A Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters and cleanliness drive was also launched by DRDO today. Pendencies in specified areas such as Pending PMO references, Pending references from state governments, Pending inter-ministerial references(Cabinet note), Parliamentary assurances pending for more than 03 months, Pending public grievances and appeals, identification of cleanliness campaign sites, Space Management Planning, scrap disposal etc., with special focus on Records Management (Digitization of records) will be taken up during the Special Campaign. This initiative is part of the Special Campaign 2.0 on swachhta being undertaken by Ministry of Defence during the period from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022.

Also, a Fit India Plog Run event was organised at DRDO headquarters today, as part of Fit India Freedom Run (FIFR) 3.0. More than 250 Officers and staff participated in this plog run. Through this initiative, Fit India Mission converges with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Cleanliness drive by various directorates of DRDO HQ were also undertaken in their respective areas and offices.