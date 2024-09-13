DRDO and Indian Navy Successfully Test VL-SRSAM Off Odisha Coast

On Thursday, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha. The missile, launched from a land-based vertical launcher, successfully tracked and engaged a high-speed, low-altitude aerial target.

The test aimed to validate updates to the weapon system, including the Proximity Fuse and Seeker, with performance tracked by radar and telemetry systems. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO officials lauded the success, highlighting the VL-SRSAM as a significant asset for the Indian Navy.