DRDO and INAE Organise 11th Engineers Conclave in Hyderabad to Explore Emerging Technologies

The 11th Engineers Conclave, jointly organised by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) in Hyderabad, commenced on September 26, 2024. The aim of the two-day annual conclave is to deliberate on two strategic priorities i.e., ‘Additive Manufacturing for Defence Applications’ and ‘Defence Manufacturing Technologies’. The event, being held at Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) of DRDO, brings together engineers, scientists, academicians and industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies & advancements in indigenisation.

The conclave was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission Dr Anil Kakodkar and Guest of Honour, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat. DRDL Director (Hyderabad) Shri GA Srinivasa Murthy, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems Shri U Raja Babu, and INAE President Prof Indranil Manna addressed the gathering.