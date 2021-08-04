Draft Rules published to fast track Hit&Run Accident investigations and settlement of claims with enhanced compensation

New Delhi :The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published draft rules vide GSR 528( E) dated 02 Aug 2021 to amend CMVR 1989 to mandate mobile number in the Certificate of Insurance. Further, the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, the Detailed Accident Report (DAR)and its reporting ,along with timelines for different stakeholders, for quick settlements of claims by MACT, have been mandated.

Ministry, vide GSR 527( E) dated 02 Aug 2021, has published draft rules regarding creation, operation and sources of fund etc. of the Motor Vehicles Accident Fund. This fund shall be used for providing compensation in case of Hit &Run Accident, treatment for accident victims and any other purpose ,as may be specified by the Central Government.

Furthermore, Ministry vide GSR 526( E) dated 02 Aug 2021 has also notified a draft scheme, namely, Scheme for Compensation of Hit &Run Accident Victims to cater to enhanced compensation ( from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death ) . This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989.