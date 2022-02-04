Draft notification issued regarding mandatory fitness of vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station

New Delhi : Draft notification has been issued by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for public comments regarding mandatory fitness of vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing station as under –

(i) For Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles with effect from 01st April 2023 onwards, and

(ii) for Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) with effect from 01st June 2024 onwards.

Click here to see Draft notification