Draft Notification for BH series amendment

New Delhi : The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification G.S.R 672(E) on 04 Oct 2022 to notify amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark. MoRTH had introduced BH series registration mark vide G.S.R. 594(E) dated 26 August 2021. Over the course of implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

In an endeavour to further improve as well as widen the scope of BH series implementation, MoRTH has proposed new rules with the following key features:

1. The transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.

2. Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.

3. To provide further ease of life to citizen, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.

4. The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.