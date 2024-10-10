Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024: Ministry of Youth Affairs Opens Public Consultation

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has put in public domain the Draft National Sports Governance Bill, 2024 for inviting comments/suggestions of general public and the stakeholders, as part of pre-legislative consultation process.

The Bill aims to

Provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports through good governance practices;

Establish institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards;

Establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner

Following are the salient features of the Bill:

Establishment of Sports Regulatory Board of India, which will act as central regulatory authority responsible for granting recognition to National Sports Federations (NSFs) and ensuring compliance with governance, financial, and ethical standards. It will have flexibility and autonomy in regulating governance of sports in the country. No fix formula is provided in how NSF will be recognised. Structure of IOA/PCI/NSF: The bill prescribes a governance structure in alignment with the international policies and keeping in view the national interest. It restricts the sizes of the EC to 15 members and make the leadership positions open to the citizens with usual terms and conditions. NSFs have been encouraged to put a salaried professional full time management in place headed by a CEO. NSFs to ensure that all constituent units follow good governance practices as prescribed. The recognised bodies will be governed on the lines of Olympic Charter, Paralympic Charter and Regulations established by concerned International Federations. Mandatory Ethical and Governance Standards: The bill introduces mandatory provisions for ethical governance in sports federations, with the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions at the NOC, NPC, and NSF levels. These measures ensure adherence to integrity, transparency, and fairness in administration and decision-making processes. The bill ensures the governance of sports federations, aligning with the Olympic and Paralympic charters and international best practices, creating a globally acceptable governance framework critical for hosting international events like the Olympics. Athletes Commissions: This bill mandates the formation of Athletes Commissions in NOC, NPC, and all NSFs, ensuring that athletes are represented and have a platform to raise concerns, participate in decision-making, and contribute to policy formulation. This athlete-centred approach enhances India’s standing in international forums and makes the country more athlete-friendly for global events. Provision of additional funding to the Athlete Commissions by the Government. Athlete Representation in Executive Committees: The bill ensures that 10% of the voting members in the General Body of the NOC, NPC, and NSFs are sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) who are elected by the Athletes Commission. At least two of these SOM representatives (one male and one female) must serve on the Executive Committee. Safe Sports Policy: A “Safe Sport Policy” is introduced, focusing on the protection of athletes, especially minors and women, from harassment and abuse and strict adherence to the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act (POSH) Act, 2013. This is a critical step toward creating a safe environment for sportspersons. National Sports Promotion Organisations (NSPOs): Bill establishes guidelines for the recognition and regulation of NSPOs that promote sports governance, athlete support, and development. This strengthens institutional capacities and offers an expanded role for NGOs and private organizations. Appellate Sports Tribunal: A dedicated Appellate Sports Tribunal will handle all sports-related disputes in India, reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring faster resolution of grievances. It will reduce multiplicity of court cases and will have a single window system and will provide faster, cheaper and easier resolution of disputes. Ad-hoc Normalisation Committees: In case of non-compliance or suspension of sports federations, the Bill allows the Sports Regulatory Board to form ad-hoc normalization committees to administer these bodies temporarily in consultation with international federations, ensuring continuity in sports governance. Strict Compliance with Global Anti-Doping and Ethical Standards: The Bill underscores the importance of ethical behaviour in sports, with anti-doping measures, stringent compliance with international rules, and strict penalties for violations, positioning India as a clean and fair host for the Olympics. All the bodies have to formulate their Code of Ethics in accordance with the IOC Code of Ethics and Law of Land. Public Accountability and Transparency: By subjecting the NOC, NPC, and NSFs to the Right to Information (RTI) Act (with specific exclusions for performance and medical data), the Bill enhances transparency, ensuring sports governance is accountable to the public. Promotion of Inclusivity and Gender Representation: The Bill mandates gender representation in Executive Committees and other governing bodies, ensuring that at least 30% of the members are female, which aligns with global trends in gender equality and inclusivity in sports. Sports Election Panel: IOA/PCI/NSFs to engage electoral officers for conduct of free and fair elections from an Sports Election Panel. The Panel will comprise of officials who have had extensive experience in conduct of the elections in the country. Restriction on use of national name and insignia: Only recognised sports bodies will be allowed the use of Indian Flag or national names. Contravention will lead to fine and punishment which can go upto one year or Rs 10 lakhs or both.

Stakeholders and general public have been requested to send suggestions/comments to the Ministry preferably by email at email id draft.sportsbill[at]gov[dot]in by 25.10.2024.