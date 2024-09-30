Dr. Virendra Kumar to Lead International Day of Older Persons 2024 Celebrations in New Delhi

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (M/o SJE) has consistently taken the lead in promoting the welfare of senior citizens in India. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment (HMSJE), Dr. Virendra Kumar will be presiding over as the Chief Guest at the International Day of Older Persons – 2024 celebrations, tomorrow in New Delhi. Minister of State (SJE), Shri B.L.Verma, will be the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

In keeping with this commitment, the International Day of Older Persons 2024 will be observed on 1st October, with a comprehensive series of activities to honor the contributions of senior citizens and promote their welfare throughout the month. The aim is to raise awareness and encourage active participation from the public, civil society, and other government bodies. It also aims to emphasize the importance of intergenerational bonding, recognize the invaluable contributions of senior citizens, and foster awareness about their welfare.

India is a signatory to the Political Declaration and Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (2002) of the 2nd UN General Assembly on Ageing in Madrid, Spain. The UN General Assembly designated 1st October as International Day of Older Persons on 14th October, 1990. The General Assembly adopted the UN principles for older persons based on the International Plan of Action on Ageing 1982. The four principles were Independence, Participation, Care, Self-fulfillment and Dignity. The UN decade 2021-30 is also declared as Decade of Healthy Ageing and aligned with the SDG (3) Goal of Good Health and Well Being. India formulated the National Policy on Older Persons (NPOP) in 1999 well ahead of the Madrid Plan.

Key Activities to be organized by MoSJE during October 2024:

1. Events on 1st October, 2024:

a. Main event: Pledge taking ceremony will be conducted at an education institution in New Delhi in the presence of HMSJE and various activities, including distribution of aid and assistive devices to senior citizens.

b. Rashtriya Vayoshree Camps: Camps to be organized at 51 different locations across India in the presence of HMSJE. These camps will focus on providing assistive devices and necessary care to senior citizens, enhancing their mobility and overall well-being.

2. Inter-Ministry Collaboration: M/o SJE has written to various Ministries, including the M/o Women and Child Development, Education, Rural Development, Tourism, Home Affairs, AYUSH, urging them to initiate specific activities aimed at enhancing the well-being of senior citizens. These include programmes in rural areas, involving self-help groups, particularly focusing on intergenerational bonding and family values.

3. Talk Series: Talk series will be initiated by the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD) on 16th October on issues concerning senior citizens, including their rights, welfare, and the importance of healthy and active aging.

4. Programmes/ Activities by Regional Resource Training Centres (RRTCs): RRTCs under the Senior Citizens Division of the Ministry will organize activities/programmes to promote the welfare of senior citizens such as Walkathon, Talk Series, Rallies by youth/children, delivering pledges in University/Colleges/Institutions, Sensitization sessions, Competitions, banners, melas and sports/cultural events, Poem/Stories reading, Time bank concept promotions, celebrate IDOP & Health camps and sessions and to ensure widespread observance, NGOs receiving funds from the MoSJE and responsible for maintaining old age homes will organize special activities in their respective old age homes, such as cultural programmes, folk art exhibitions, and interactive sessions between seniors and younger generations engaging senior citizens from nearby localities.

5. MyGov Quiz and Pledge Campaign:

a. Nationwide quiz on senior citizens’ rights and welfare schemes has been launched on the MyGov platform. The quiz will encourage awareness among all age groups, especially the youth, on the importance of respecting and caring for older persons.

b. Dedicated pledge on MyGov will invite citizens to commit to the cause of ensuring dignity, respect, and welfare for senior citizens in their communities.

6. Launch of Senior Citizen Welfare Portal: A Senior Citizen Welfare Portal will be launched soon. This portal will serve as a comprehensive platform for disseminating information on schemes, policies, and welfare measures for senior citizens.

7. Mega Cultural Event: a cultural show titled, ‘Celebrating Graceful Ageing: Life begins at 60’, on 24th October, will showcase performance by artists aged 70 years, highlighting the message of active ageing, Guru Shishya paramapara, intergenerational solidarity, Indian traditional systems of care and respect.

8. Grand Finale: The month-long celebration will culminate with a grand finale event, which will be held in New Delhi.