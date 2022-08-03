Dr.Virendra Kumar to Chair ‘NASHE SE AZADI’ – National Youth and Students Interaction Program on 4th August 2022

New Delhi : Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr.Virendra Kumar will chair ‘Nashe se Azadi’ – National Youth and Students Interaction Program, a part of a flagship campaignNashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA),on 4th August 2022at 10:00 a.m. in online mode. Being organised in the wake of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (75 years of independence), the programwill witness an interaction with the faculty members and students of 75 identified Universities/institutions.

In the day-long event, these identified institutions will also organize various activities related to awareness about drug use (online and offline mode).

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is running a flagship campaign of NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA)in 272 districts of India. This NMBA, launched on 15th August 2020, is scheduled to organise ‘Nashe se Azadi’ – National Youth and Students Interaction Program on 4th August 2022 as part of AzadiKaAmritMahotsavwherein 75 identified Universities/institutionsby the Ministry will showcase various activities being done/to be done by them under the Abhiyaan.

A short film on the activities undertaken in the NMBA will also be screened during the online event. Pr. Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Madhya Pradesh will also make a presentation on “How the Administration engaged with the Education Institutions under NMBA”.

The event will be conducted through CISCO WebEx and live streamed on facebook during 10 a.m. -11a.m. on 4 August 2022. One can participate and watch the event on facebook through thelink: https://fb.me/e/2EhTkZMT7