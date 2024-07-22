Dr. Virendra Kumar Oversees Signing of 72 MoUs to Benefit Divyangjans with Startups and Private Sector

As part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) to empower persons with disabilities socially, educationally and economically, various National Institutions and Composite Regional Centres (CRCs) under the department signed 72 MoUs with private institutions and start-ups. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar presided over the ceremony as Chief Guest, in New Delhi today. Minister of State in the Ministry, Shri B.L. Verma, also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence.

In today’s era of technological advancement, numerous initiatives and cutting-edge products are being developed in the private sector to enhance the lives of persons with disabilities and foster an inclusive society. In April and May 2024, the department organized six Purple Talks sessions/workshops. Purple Talks focused on engaging with Indian start-ups, companies, academic institutions, and organizations that have developed innovative, technology-based products and programmes to empower persons with disabilities. Over 100 organizations participated, presenting their products, innovations, and technologies in areas such as physical disabilities, intellectual disabilities, visual impairments, hearing impairments, education and skill development, and employment and entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities. Consequently, national institutions and CRCs were instructed to sign MoUs with these start-ups and organizations to expand the department’s scope and meet the needs of persons with disabilities.

On this occasion, Dr. Virendra Kumar stated that under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past decade, the DEPwD has consistently played a significant role in the social, economic, and educational empowerment of persons with disabilities. He noted that under Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant India, many institutions are manufacturing useful devices within the country at low costs to make the lives of persons with disabilities easier. In addition to governmental efforts, the cooperation of various social organizations is crucial for the empowerment and employment of persons with disabilities. They are an essential part of our society and need our continuous efforts. Effective collaboration between the government and various organizations is vital in this endeavor. The work done by the organizations present here in the field of disability is highly commendable. Our government and department have always been keen to work with organizations that strive for positive change and create an inclusive environment, he emphasized.

Addressing the programme, Minister of State Shri B.L. Verma, highlighted that the MoUs signed today demonstrate our commitment to persons with disabilities. He stated that the persons with disabilities possess immense potential, the only thing they only need are opportunities. Their indomitable will to work serves as an inspiration to the general public. The MoUs signed today by the national institutions and CRCs with various organizations will provide them with this platform.

Secretary (DEPwD) Shri Rajesh Aggarwal remarked that there is a significant shift in society’s perspective towards persons with disabilities. Many private institutions present at this event have been working extensively to provide employment to persons with disabilities, which is a commendable initiative towards positive change. He noted that while the government is creating excellent policies, it is also helping to scale up efforts in collaboration with private organizations.

The MoUs will promote the creation of innovative, technology-based products aimed at empowering families of persons with disabilities, raising awareness about disabilities, preventing and treating clubfoot, and building the capacity of trainers and teachers. Various companies and start-ups from across the country, including Zomato, IIT Madras, EnAble India, Neo Motion, Cure India, Assam Rifles, and Radio Udaan, participated in the program. The event was attended by senior officials of the Ministry, Directors of national institutions, and representatives from participating companies.