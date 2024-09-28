Dr. Sukanta Majumdar inaugurates Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir at The English and Foreign Languages University Hyderabad

Minister of State for Education and the Development of North Eastern Region Dr. Sukanta Majumdar inaugurated a Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir at The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Hyderabad, Telangana, today. He distributed Suraksha kits to the sanitation workers, as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign. He also distributed certificates to NSS Volunteers for their efforts in the SHS Campaign 2024. Vice Chancellor (In-charge), Prof. Haribandi Lakshmi, Dean, academicians, other dignitaries, faculty and students were present at the event. A report on the activities under the Campaign was presented during the event and a short film was also screened.

Earlier, Dr. Majumdar chaired a review meeting on the implementation of NEP 2020 and inaugurated a new Reading Room at the university for students.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Majumdar expressed his happiness to note that the 60-year-old institute has served as the Nodal University for 11 States and a Union Territory in preparing the blueprint for the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. He also acknowledged the role of the University in offering training programmes to foreign participants through the International Training Programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) of the Ministry of External Affairs’ flagship initiative. He also highlighted that thousands of foreign participants from more than 120 countries have been trained so far at the University.

Dr. Majumdar also appreciated the University’s efforts in spreading the message of Swabhav Swachhata-Sanskar Swachhata by conducting meaningful activities under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign. He congratulated the students, faculty and staff of the University for participating in those events in large numbers with the spirit of Jan Bhagidhari. Reiterating the words of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he urged everyone to make Swachhata a part of their lives.

Participating in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, Dr. Majumdar planted a tree on the campus as well.