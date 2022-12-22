National

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon

New Delhi : Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan (IFS: 1997), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

