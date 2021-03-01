Bhubaneswar: Dr. Satyajit Mohanty joined as Chairman, OPSC. Dr. Satyajit Mohanty belongs to 1988 batch of Indian Police Service of Odisha cadre.

In a career spanning a period of 33 years, he has been posted as Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General/Inspector General of Police in a number of police Districts and Ranges, respectively. He served in the Vigilance Directorate, Transport Commissionerate, Police Academy, Police Housing Corporation, Police Headquarters and as Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. On elevation to the rank of Director General of Police, he has served as Director General, Prisons and Director, Correctional Services of Odisha, Special DGP, Intelligence and is currently serving as DG, Fire Service, Commandant General, Homeguards and Director, Civil Defence, Odisha.

He holds a Master of Science degree and Bachelor degree in Law from Utkal

University, Odisha, Master Degree in Human Rights from Pondicherry University and Post

Graduate Programme in Public Policy & Management from Indian Institute of Management

(IIM), Bangalore & Maxwell School of Public Policy, Syracuse University, USA. He has been

awarded Ph.D. degree in Law by the National Law University Odisha. He has authored/coauthored five books on professional subjects and is a regular visiting resource to the police and judicial academies, and law schools at the national level.

Dr. Mohanty is a member of professional bodies like, India Police Foundation and

Indian Institute of Public Administration. He is a member of the National Police Mission,

associated with policy formulation on community policing practices.

He is a recipient of Police (Antrik Suraksha Seva) Medal, Police Medal for Meritorious

Service and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Dr. Mohanty is known for innovative leadership and institutional reforms in his long

professional career.