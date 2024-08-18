Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairperson of ODM, Elected to CBSE Delhi Governing Body

Bhubaneswar:Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairperson of ODM, has been elected as a member of the Governing Body of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi. This prestigious appointment was made on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Dr.Minaketan’s election to this esteemed committee, representing one of four eminent academicians from across India, is a significant honour for Odisha.

Senior officials from CBSE formally conveyed this decision to Dr.Minaketan through a letter and extended their congratulations. In response to this achievement, affiliated schools and educational institutions of ODM across India and Odisha have expressed their best wishes.

Dr.Minaketan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Education and CBSE. He assured that he will execute this important responsibility with dedication and commitment, aiming to contribute to the development and prosperity of education in India for the greater good.

Prof. Dr. P.K. Das, President of the School Management Committee, Mrs Indumati Ray, Director, Finance and Administration, Swoyan Satyendu, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Artatrana Mishra, Academic Director, along with teachers, parents, and other educators from across the state, have extended their best wishes.