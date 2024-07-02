Dr. S. Jaishankar Heads Indian Delegation for SCO Summit in Astana

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana. The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State will convene on July 4th in Astana, under the presidency of Kazakhstan. Leaders will assess the organization’s achievements over the past two decades and deliberate on future multilateral cooperation. The agenda includes discussions on significant regional and international matters of mutual interest.