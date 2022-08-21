Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visits PGIMER Satellite Centre, Sangrur and reviews its progress

New Delhi : Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya visited PGIMER Satellite Centre, Sangrur and reviewed its progress today.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of the execution of the Project, the Minister stated, “With the pace at which the work is being executed, including procurement of medical devices and equipment, the Satellite Centre will be fully functional by January, 2023 and will provide a huge relief not only for the local population but for those far and wide.”

Updating about the success of the ‘free precaution vaccination drive’ launched by Prime Minister on 15th July for 75 days to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Health Minister shared, “Already over 13 crore people have leveraged this facility by getting vaccinated under this initiative in one month and three days till date.” The Minister urged the people of Punjab and country in general, especially the vulnerable population, to get vaccinated in the balance of 75 days and equip themselves to face the COVID crisis.”

Lauding healthcare workers for their commendable role in containing the COVID crisis, the Minister stated, “Our country has been appreciated across the globe for two things; for COVID management by adhering to the guidelines and vaccination drive by crossing the mark of over 200 crore doses.”

Endorsing the need for ‘affordable health for all’, the Minister shared about the initiatives by the Govt. to promote generic medicines which include over 8500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country which are visited over 20 lakh people daily in the country, awareness campaign by engaging with National Medical Council and launch of an app ‘Jan Aushadhi Sugam’ to make people aware about the salt in the medicine to enable them make considered choice between generic and branded medicine. The Minister also shared that ‘a Jan Aushadhi Kendra will also be opened in the Satellite Centre, Sangrur.’

The Minister chaired a meeting which was attended by Prof. Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, senior faculty members and senior administrative officers including Sh. Dhawan (IRS), DDA, Prof. Vipin Koushal, MS, Sh.Kumar Abhay, FA, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Addl. Medical Superintendent, PGIMER & Nodal Officer, Satellite Centre, Sangrur.

A detailed presentation was made before the Minister wherein the dignitary was apprised that the Satellite Centre, comprising a 300 bed hospital, was envisaged with an intent to reduce the overcrowding in PGIMER, Chandigarh and reduce travel time of patients.

Prof. Vivek Lal informed “Spread over a land of 25 acres, the project cost of this Satellite Centre is Rs. 449.00 crores. The phase 1 has already been executed with the construction of Temporary OPD, Guest House and Boundary Wall and Phase 2 of the execution is being fast tracked. The Satellite Centre is expected to be fully functional early next year.”