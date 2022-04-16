Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually chairs the 4th Anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres; over 1 lakh AB-HWCs join virtually

New Delhi : Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the 4th Anniversary celebrations of Ayushman Bharat -Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) through a video conference (VC) today with more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs, State Health ministers, senior Officials of all the States and UTs, healthcare workers from various hospitals and development partners.

Accentuating the healthcare services being provided through the digital platform of tele-consultation, the Union Health Minister noted that “Health is an important issue in the development sector. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have moved away from “token solution to total solution” in the healthcare sector and teleconsultation services are an example of this. E-Sanjeevani is providing affordable and accessible health care as envisioned by the Prime Minister. People in many states have been quick to recognise the benefits of e-sanjeevani and this has led to an encouraging trend of widespread rapid adoption of this digital modality of seeking health services. Patients consult with doctors and specialists on a daily basis using this innovative digital medium to seek health services. Today, some HWCs are also providing screening services for some serious diseases like Oral Cancer, Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer. This helps the country not only in early detection but also in providing early treatment to the patient. Healthy Citizens can only make a Healthy Society and Healthy Society builds a Healthy Nation. AB-HWCs are a stepping stone towards this vision”.

“Teleconsultation Services are very crucial for people in remote areas and are helpful in making healthcare services accessible for all. States/UTs should mobilize all stakeholders in providing services at the spokes and efficiently connecting them with the hubs”, he further added. The Union Health Minister advised States/UTs to promptly and proactively spread awareness regarding AB-HWCs health melas which will be organized underAzadiKaAmritMahotsav (AKAM) from 18th-22nd April in addition to the Yoga sessions to be organized on 17th April at all HWCs on this occasion so that citizens can actively participate in these health melas and become aware of the HWCs services being provided in their regions. He also advised states to extensively do screening for TB, Cervical Cancer, Diabetes and Oral Cancer during this Health Mela. He also encouraged and called on everyone to actively participate in this Health Mela.

The Union Health Minister also released four booklets – Quarterly report on AB-HWCs, Guidelines on Human resources for health, Public Health Management Cadre’ Guidance for implementation and Indian Public Health Standards Guidelines.

Expressing her happiness on the fact that today more than 1,17,440 HWCs are actively providing expanded health services across the country, which has minimised the distance of a person from a health centre to 30 min, the Union Minister of state, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar said, “Today it is a matter of great pride for us that following the path shown by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, today all the necessary health services are being provided to the countrymen near their homes easily without any financial burden. Be it pregnant mothers, newborn babies, our teens, teenagers or respected elders, all are availing the benefits of health services at the Health & Wellness Centre. Not only this, the health and wellness center infrastructure has also been designed keeping in view the needs of the divyangs so that the Specially abled patients can also access the primary health services. These health centers are ensuring delivery of health facilities in the health interest of the community and fulfilling the commitments of National Health Policy 2017.”

Member NITI Aayog, Dr. VK Paul appreciated the game-changing step of teleconsultation services in creating a nirogi India. He emphasized that Primary health centres are the most important component of the health system of our country as they cater to the local population and are embedded as the first point of contact for health services in their minds. He said that the focus of the health sector has now moved from the previous paradigm of catering only to a few like for mothers, child, WASH services to full comprehensive health coverage now for all.

Union Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan informed participants that the Government of India is committed to the establishment of 1,50,000Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) by Dec 2022. He said that we have already made 1,17,400 AB-HWCs functional in the country and more than 1 lakh have registered successfully on e-Sanjeevani HWCs portal too. Reiterating the National Health policy’s idea to achieve Universal health coverage, he said that it is being proactively taken up by the government and these HWCs will help in bolstering our efforts in achieving the same. These HWCs provide free testing, diagnostic services etc so the citizens can get quality care at their local HWCs itself. Apart from these services, HWCs are also running other health programs and schemes so that along with health, the idea of wellness and wellbeing is also spread among the citizens. He thanked the states/UTs for their untiring efforts and providing the leadership in their respective states.

About AB-HWCs and 4th Anniversary Celebrations:

Translating the intent of the National Health Policy 2017 to achieve Universal Health Coverage into budgetary commitment, the Government of India announced the establishment of 1,50,000 Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) in February 2018.

Existing Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres in rural and urban areas are being transformed to deliver comprehensive primary health care, to all citizens, free of cost, closer to homes. AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary health care inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care; from disease-centred to wellness centred; and whole-of-society approach, institutionalizing intersectoral coordination in alignment with the emergent international ‘Health in All’ approach as a complement to ’Health for All’.

Yoga sessions at AB-HWC – 17th April 2022

On the second day, i.e. On 17th April 2022, Yoga sessions are to be organized in all the AB-HWCs under ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’ to highlight the integration of health and wellness in service provision at AB-HWCs.

Block Health Melas- 18th April 2022 to 22nd April 2022

From 18th April 2022, Block Health Melas at AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the State/UT will be inaugurated across the country. Each Block Health Mela would be for one day and each block in the State/UT is to be covered.

Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS, Dr. Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Shri VikasSheel, AS & MD, Shri Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Dr Harmeet Singh, Joint Secretary, Dr. Ashok Babu, Joint Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry and the States/UTs were present in the meeting.