Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Urges Youth to Apply for National Youth Award (2022-23)

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has called upon young Indians to apply for the prestigious National Youth Awards (NYA) 2022-23, recognizing their exceptional contributions to India’s development and social progress.

Highlighting the unmatched spirit of India’s youth across sectors—be it sports, social service, science, or research—Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that the awards are not merely an accolade but a celebration of youth leadership in fostering a progressive and inclusive India.

Department of Youth Affairs, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) on individuals (aged between 15-29 years) and organizations for excellent work and contribution in different fields of development and social service such as health, promotion of human rights, active citizenship, community service etc.

The objective of the awards is to motivate young persons to achieve excellence in the field of national development and social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organizations working with the youth for national development including social service.

Application for National Youth Award (2022-23) is being invited through common award portal of Ministry of Home Affairs from 1st November to 15th November, 2024. The link of the award portal is https://awards.gov.in/.

The award comprises of a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- to individual and a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- to organization respectively.