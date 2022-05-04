Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, &Chemicals and Fertilizers chairs a meeting for Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals

New Delhi :Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, & Chemicals and Fertilizers along with Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy, chaired a meeting with Secretary (Chemicals and Petrochemicals), Secretary (Petroleum & Natural Gas), Secretary (Department of Science and Technology), PSUs and industry leaders in the petrochemical sector.

The meeting was held to discuss methodologies for adding value to by-products of the petroleum industry that go as raw material into downstream specialty chemical industry.

The Union Minister emphasised the need for India to go in for import substitution of these raw materials/intermediates, strengthen the existing ecosystem of PCPIR, encourage investments in cracker plants, and leverage the industrial strength of the sector for giving a boost to the speciality chemicals sector torealize Hon’ble PM’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Dr. Mandaviya directed to constitute a Joint Task Force to identify such raw/starting materials/intermediates which are imported in high values and the country has potential to produce these chemicals through value addition of by-products of Petroleum industries/refineries. He stressed adopting the holistic approach for the chemical and petrochemical sector by creating synergies with other related stakeholders.

The Task Force will be responsible for identifying the crucial intermediates and raw materials having multiple value chain applications in specialty chemicals including pharmaceuticaland agrochemical industries.

The Task force will collectively work to promote ease of doing business by identifying solutions through Research and Development and making suggestions to the Government. D/o Science and Technology will be the nodal Department for carrying out the activities of the Joint Task Force.

The Joint Task force will also facilitate the development of technology and transfer it to the industry.

Dr. Mandaviya also directed that the Task Force shall prioritise the crucial chemicals in a phased manner to give a boost to the sector to make India a global champion in the chemical and petrochemical sectors.