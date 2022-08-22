Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister addresses Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav

New Delhi : “The award goes to the winner; the honor goes to the one who lives for the country”, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister stated this while addressing Bharat Swaasth Mahotsav here today along with Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State. The event was organised to celebrate the achievements and contributions in healthcare sector by ‘Padma Award’ winning doctors in India since Independence. Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary and Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.

‘Padma Doctors Congregation’ has been designed to recognise, celebrate and felicitate the Healthcare Change Maker Padma Doctors for their exemplary contribution to the healthcare landscape in India since independence.

Appreciating the role of frontline workers, doctors and healthcare professionals, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The role of healthcare professionals has been immense during the testing times of COVID-19. The hard work and commitment of doctors and healthcare professionals during this challenging time is memorable in the history of mankind. They have been the real heroes who have risked their own health and lives to serve and save patients during COVID-19. The nation will always be indebted to them.The contribution of all healthcare professionalsis invaluable.”

Accentuating the importance of the award, Union Health Minister noted, “All of them who have received this award have made efforts from resolution to accomplishment. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji understood India’s research capability and India started priductio of COVID vaccines,” said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Emphasizing importance of the panch mantra of Shri Narendra Modi ji to take pride in our roots, he said that there has never been dearth of manpower and brain power in the country.“With all our collective efforts, together we can make India a world leader and a symbol of global healthcare in this century”, he noted.

Highlighting the efforts of government’s effort, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar noted, “Under able guidance of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the process of selection of Padma awardees has changed a lot as common people are now being honored. Because now the emphasis of the nomination process is not on the name of the nominee, but on their work.” She requested everyone to continue to inspire generations to come and increase their capacity and strength to contribute in making India a healthcare leader.”