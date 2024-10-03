Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya To Preside Over 10th Convocation Ceremony of LNIPE in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Labour & Employment, and Chancellor of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) will preside over the 10th Convocation Ceremony of LNIPE in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, tomorrow.

During the ceremony, 577 students who have completed their courses by the 2022-23 academic session will be conferred with degrees. Additionally, the top-performing students from the B.P.Ed. and M.P.Ed. programs will be awarded with gold medals for their academic excellence.

Later in the day, Dr. Mandaviya will launch the Deeksha Arambh (Student Induction Programme) for participants of the Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training (RESET) Programme, an initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports aimed at empowering retired athletes. This program is designed to provide retired sportspersons with the skills and opportunities to transition into new careers after their active sports tenure.

Further, Union Minister will also inaugurate a new 400-bed hostel and a state-of-the-art studio at the institute, strengthening the infrastructure of LNIPE.